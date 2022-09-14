Rochester Police Explorers host fundraising night at Chick-fil-A

By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester residents had a chance to grab a chicken dinner Tuesday night and support the next generation of law enforcement.

The Rochester Police Explorers program set up outside the popular restaurant on South Broadway from 4 - 7 p.m. to greet diners.

All customers had to do to support the program was mention the fundraiser to Chick-fil-A staff when placing their orders. A portion of the cost of the meals went to the Explorers.

The program provides hands-on experience for people ages 15 to 20 looking to learn more about law enforcement.

Money raised Tuesday will go toward funding competitions, equipment, training and more.

“We have a competition coming up in Duluth,” said Police Explorers Captain Spencer Peterson.

“We’ve got great businesses that support us and law enforcement, support the Explorers program, and we’re looking to get fun kids who want to get into this field,” said Officer Joe Mueller, who advises the Explorers.

