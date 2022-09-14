Rochester Fire Department responds to fire at Days Inn Hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department (RFD) was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at Days Inn in southwest Rochester Wednesday morning.

According to RFD, the fire was reported at 6:48 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke coming from a third story window on the rear of the building.

The fire alarm and sprinkler system was going off and guests were evacuated.

The fire was found on the 3rd floor within a hotel room and was already extinguished by a fire sprinkler head when firefighters entered the room. They searched the room and determined there were no occupants. Adjacent rooms were searched and it was determined none were occupied.

An large amount of smoke was present on the floor where the fire was so ventilation with electric fans was necessary. Once it was determined the fire was completely out the sprinkler system was shut down to limit further water damage.

Crews remained on scene for about 45 minutes clearing smoke and made attempts to limit water damage from the sprinkler flow. The amount of damage is still being estimated but the sprinkler system limited fire damage to just the one room.

A fire investigation determined that the fire started on a cooktop range within the room. The occupant of the room had left the premise and possibly left a burner on the stove.

No injuries occurred on scene.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and Rochester Police Department also assisted on scene.

RFD said this call is a great example of how sprinkler systems can save lives and property. Although there is some water damage, the overall safety and cost will be much better than if there had been no automatic sprinkler system.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.