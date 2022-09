ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access will feature a weekly Pet of the Week with our friends over at Paws and Claws.

Juanita was found a small kitten along with her brother in a rural area near Rochester. She is a brown tabby and was in one of the Paws and Claws foster homes before making her way to the shelter.

