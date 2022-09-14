Judge temporarily blocks Ohio law banning most abortions

The decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue for now, in keeping with...
The decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue for now, in keeping with state law in place before the ban.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge temporarily blocked Ohio’s ban on virtually all abortions Wednesday, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

The decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue for now, in keeping with state law in place before the ban.

Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins’ decision to grant a 14-day restraining order against the law came as part of a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Ohio on behalf of abortion providers in the state. The clinics argue the law violates protections in the state Constitution guaranteeing individual liberty and equal protection. The suit also says the law is unconstitutionally vague.

The law was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in April 2019, and prohibits most abortions after the first detectable “fetal heartbeat.” Cardiac activity can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many people know they’re pregnant. The law had been blocked through a legal challenge, then went into effect after the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was overturned.

DeWine’s opponent in the November election, Democrat and abortion rights proponent Nan Whaley, called Wednesday’s ruling “a victory, albeit a temporary one, for Ohio women.” She said, “Ohio women won’t be safe until we have a pro-choice governor who doesn’t seek to impose extreme views like government mandates against private health care decisions.”

Abortion providers and their defenders have said the law has already created a host of hardships, including forcing a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim to travel to Indiana for an abortion.

The judge’s decision is a blow for abortion opponents, who have been celebrating implementation of the long-delayed restrictions since Roe was overturned.

Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati had anticipated the judge was leaning toward a pause after a hearing held last week, when he asked questions about the 10-year-old’s case and suggested, “We should just be very honest about what we’re talking about here.”

“Let’s just be very honest,” the anti-abortion group wrote in a statement, “it is always, always best when LIFE is chosen. Always.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-90 closed near Austin, MN
Interstate closure near Austin, traffic rerouted
Broadway Ave. S
Business react to Roller Disco move to South Broadway downtown
Semi truck rollover crash scene.
Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester
Emergency responders were called to a work-related accident at a quarry near Byron.
Iowa man falls 40 feet at a quarry near Byron
Highway 52 crash
Single car crash on Highway 52

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukrainian president: Mass grave found near recaptured city
Special habitat at Chicago-area zoo.
Special habitat at Chicago-area zoo
FILE - This photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows Lee Boyd Malvo....
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe