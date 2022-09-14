Iowa man falls 40 feet at a quarry near Byron

By Melissa Krogstad
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Byron, Minn. (KTTC) – Emergency responders were called to a work-related accident at a quarry near Byron Tuesday morning.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), it happened around 11 a.m. on County Road 25.

A 28-year-old drill operator from Fredericksburg, Iowa fell a distance of about 40 feet while working. He landed near a rock pile at the bottom of the quarry.

The man suffered a cut on the back of his head, broke his leg and may have fractured his skull.

Emergency crews assisted and the man was taken to Saint Marys hospital.

When OCSO brought the man his belongings to the hospital, he was said to be in surgery.

There is not an update on his condition as of Wednesday morning.

