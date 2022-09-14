Grape stomp at the Harvest Festival in Clear Lake, Iowa

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) – You can put your grape stomping to the test at the Harvest Festival in Clear Lake, Iowa. The fun begins on October 1, but pre-registration is open now.

There are many events happening this year down Main Avenue in Clear Lake, shopping, vendors and an outdoor farmers market just to name a few.

Event Schedule:

  • 9 a.m. Champagne 5K (8 a.m. packet pickup) | Lakeview Room Register by 8/31 to receive a free pom beanie! Click here to register.
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Outdoor Vendor Market & Farmers Market | Main Avenue
  • 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hayrides | South Shore Drive & Main Avenue
  • 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Salsa Contest (sponsored by Randy’s Neighborhood Market) | Outside Unique Boutique
  • 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Salsa Contest Check In and Registration
  • 12:15-1:45 p.m. Public Tasting
  • 2 p.m. Winners Announced
  • 12-4 p.m. Wine, Beer & Spirits Sampling | Main Avenue2-3 p.m. Grape Stomp Competition (sponsored by Woodford Lumber) | Outside Chamber Office

For more details click here!

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-90 closed near Austin, MN
Interstate closure near Austin, traffic rerouted
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
.
Body found near area Mankato man went missing
Broadway Ave. S
Business react to Roller Disco move to South Broadway downtown
A motorcyclist and his passenger have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Goodhue county.
Motorcycle crash causes life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity home renovations, Darian Leddy reports
Habitat for Humanity renovations
Two Rivers Habitat For Humanity starts renovations at new home
Rochester Humane Society
Pet of the Week: Juanita
Pet of the Week: Juanita
Pet of the Week: Juanita