Grape stomp at the Harvest Festival in Clear Lake, Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) – You can put your grape stomping to the test at the Harvest Festival in Clear Lake, Iowa. The fun begins on October 1, but pre-registration is open now.

There are many events happening this year down Main Avenue in Clear Lake, shopping, vendors and an outdoor farmers market just to name a few.

Event Schedule:

9 a.m. Champagne 5K (8 a.m. packet pickup) | Lakeview Room Register by 8/31 to receive a free pom beanie! Click here to register.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Outdoor Vendor Market & Farmers Market | Main Avenue

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hayrides | South Shore Drive & Main Avenue

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Salsa Contest (sponsored by Randy’s Neighborhood Market) | Outside Unique Boutique

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Salsa Contest Check In and Registration

12:15-1:45 p.m. Public Tasting

2 p.m. Winners Announced

12-4 p.m. Wine, Beer & Spirits Sampling | Main Avenue2-3 p.m. Grape Stomp Competition (sponsored by Woodford Lumber) | Outside Chamber Office

For more details click here!

