Fred Franzia, known for affordable wines, dies at 79

Fred Franzia, co-founder of Bronco Wine Company, has died at age 79.
Fred Franzia, co-founder of Bronco Wine Company, has died at age 79.(CNN, Bronco Wine Company/Facebook)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT
(CNN) – The man behind “Two Buck Chuck” and other value-priced wines that revolutionized the industry has died.

Fred Franzia was 79 years old.

Bronco Wine Company, the 49-year-old company he helped create with his brother and cousin, announced his death on Facebook.

He passed away early Tuesday morning with his family by his side at his home in California.

Franzia championed affordable wine for the masses, and he frequently criticized his higher-priced competitors.

Perhaps his most notable contribution to American culture is Charles Shaw, affectionately known as “Two Buck Chuck.”

The wine has been sold exclusively at Trader Joe’s since 2002 and earned the nickname for its affordable price.

Bronco Wine is one of America’s biggest wine companies, with a portfolio of more than 100 brands that include spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Franzia is survived by his five children, fourteen grandchildren and two sisters.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

