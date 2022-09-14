Dakota Middle School hosts ribbon cutting for new building

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Students have been exploring their new building at Dakota Middle School for a week now. Wednesday, the school hosted a ribbon cutting for the new space.

Teachers and students were there for the event as well as school district leaders, local lawmakers and the companies involved in designing and building the school.

There are nearly 1,000 middle schoolers at Dakota coming from a variety of elementary schools like Sunset Terrace, George Gibbs and Gage Elementary.

Along with a ribbon cutting, school leaders also announced the school’s new mascot and logo. The students and staff will be known as the Dakota Bison.

The school worked closely with the district’s American-Indian Parent Advisory Council to come up with the new name and logo.

“As we become more aware of that history, not just what we’ve traditionally heard in traditionally school settings, but the internet and really learning from different people and ancestral things that are passed down more orally than tradition, this really helps us understand what this land’s about, how it was used,” Dakota Middle School principal Levi Lundak said.

If you want to check out the building for yourself, the school is hosting a public open house on October 1.

