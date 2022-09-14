Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says

Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.(Modoc County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTURAS, Calif. (Gray News) – Officials in California say a corrections officer has been terminated and arrested for having sexual relationships with inmates.

Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested on Sept. 10 and booked into the Modoc County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

California law prohibits correctional officers from engaging in sexual activity with inmates as inmates cannot consent to sex if confined in a detention facility.

Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy said in a statement that his office is taking the allegations very seriously. The investigation was completed by an outside agency.

Modoc County is located in the northeast corner of California, bordering Oregon and Nevada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-90 closed near Austin, MN
Interstate closure near Austin, traffic rerouted
Broadway Ave. S
Business react to Roller Disco move to South Broadway downtown
Semi truck rollover crash scene.
Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester
Emergency responders were called to a work-related accident at a quarry near Byron.
Iowa man falls 40 feet at a quarry near Byron
Highway 52 crash
Single car crash on Highway 52

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukrainian president: Mass grave found near recaptured city
Special habitat at Chicago-area zoo.
Special habitat at Chicago-area zoo
FILE - This photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows Lee Boyd Malvo....
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe