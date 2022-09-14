Brewers pitcher Bush injured in 1st, exits vs Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers opener Matt Bush has exited after recording just one out against St. Louis because of right groin discomfort
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Matt Bush throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Matt Bush throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By JOE HARRIS
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers opener Matt Bush exited after recording just one out against St. Louis because of right groin discomfort Monday night.

Bush, who was starting a bullpen game for the Brewers with three starters already on the injured list, made just 15 pitches before leaving.

Bush had walked Brendan Donovan, allowed a single to Tommy Edman and got Paul Goldschmidt to ground out. He left after making the first pitch to Nolan Arenado. Peter Strzelecki came on in relief to finish the inning.

The Brewers are playing the first of two against the Cardinals. St. Louis led Milwaukee by eight games in the NL Central.

