‘Big bad wolf’? Police capture pet wolf spotted near daycare

Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.
Police in Oklahoma say they helped capture a pet wolf that was spotted near a daycare.(Oklahoma City Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police officers in Oklahoma said they spotted a rare pet roaming the streets on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said officers helped capture a pet wolf that was reported as a lost animal.

According to the police department, a resident reported the pet, which is 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute, missing before it was seen near a daycare.

Officers said the “big bad wolf” was instead a “cuddly puppy” as they reunited the animal with its owner safe and sound.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-90 closed near Austin, MN
Interstate closure near Austin, traffic rerouted
Broadway Ave. S
Business react to Roller Disco move to South Broadway downtown
Semi truck rollover crash scene.
Semi rolls over on Civic Center Drive in Rochester
Emergency responders were called to a work-related accident at a quarry near Byron.
Iowa man falls 40 feet at a quarry near Byron
Highway 52 crash
Single car crash on Highway 52

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukrainian president: Mass grave found near recaptured city
Special habitat at Chicago-area zoo.
Special habitat at Chicago-area zoo
FILE - This photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows Lee Boyd Malvo....
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe