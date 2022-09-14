Police: 12-year-old girl believed to be with sister; Amber Alert canceled

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old Missouri girl who was initially reported as being taken from outside her school. It is now believed she is with her older sister and not in any danger.

Hours after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes, Ferguson Police now say they believe she is with her sister and consider this a case of a runaway child, according to KMOV.

The Amber Alert stated Holmes was taken from outside Ferguson Middle School on Monday around 2:30 pm. Police said two black women took her with them.

Holmes was last seen in a blue minivan. Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, highway patrol said the vehicle had been found, but the girl and suspects were still missing.

The Ferguson Police Department initially reported her disappearance on Facebook Monday.

The case was updated Wednesday morning when police said investigators reviewed surveillance images and Holmes’ family indicated that they did not recognize the suspects nor the vehicle captured on camera.

Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall told KMOV Wednesday afternoon it is now believed the girl is with her sister and not in any danger. He said officers have not been able to visually see the girl but that they are canceling the Amber Alert.

After saying Tuesday she didn’t recognize a woman on surveillance video, police asked Holmes’ mother Wednesday “if she was aware that the person on the video was her older daughter along with her missing juvenile.” The mother said it was her older daughter, according to a Ferguson Police press release.

Police are still investigating to resolve the incident completely.

