Yammy Bear visits Midwest Access

Yammy Bear
Yammy Bear(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Yammy Bear has become a staple in Rochester and beyond. He recently got some bad news about his health and is undergoing chemotherapy, but that hasn’t fully stopped his ministry and giving back.

Yammy Bear and CarolAnn Jackson joined KTTC’s newest show Tuesday to talk about events he has coming up.

To learn more about his mission here is a previous story done by KTTC:

People Who Care: Yammy Bear

Yammy Bear’s Facebook

