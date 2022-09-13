Yammy Bear visits Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Yammy Bear has become a staple in Rochester and beyond. He recently got some bad news about his health and is undergoing chemotherapy, but that hasn’t fully stopped his ministry and giving back.

Yammy Bear and CarolAnn Jackson joined KTTC’s newest show Tuesday to talk about events he has coming up.

