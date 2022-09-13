A sunny and warm spell this week; rain chances return this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The sunny and tranquil weather spell that started over the weekend continues today and it’s showing no signs of ending soon. High pressure is moving through the region right now, providing us with this amazing sunshine with just a hint of a breeze in the area. Expect mostly sunny conditions throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-70s, a few degrees warmer than the past few days. Winds will be very light, coming from the southwest.

We'll have sunny skies with light winds and high temps will be in the mid-70s today. (KTTC)

We'll have sunny skies and mild temperatures across the area today. (KTTC)

Temperatures will cool quickly this evening, but it won’t be quite as chilly overnight tonight as the past three nights when readings in the upper 40s have been recorded in Rochester and in most spots locally. Instead, we’ll have seasonably cool readings in the low 50s with just a hint of a south breeze.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s today. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s. (KTTC)

The warming trend will continue Wednesday with plenty of bright, warm sunshine and a slight southeasterly breeze helping the cause. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 70s, a handful of degrees above the seasonal average.

We'll have shower chances surrounding the weekend. (KTTC)

Gusty south winds on Thursday will help temperatures reach 80 degrees, or at least get very close, with partly sunny skies in the area as a storm system from the west approaches the area. South winds will occasionally reach 25 to 30 miles per hour during the day.

A few spotty showers will be possible late Friday with occasional sunshine and clouds during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a southerly breeze that will still be on the gusty side.

Saturday will be a bit more unsettled, but still bright and warm. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with isolated showers in the area until later in the day and the evening hours when some scattered thunderstorms may develop. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s with a south breeze.

A few thunderstorms will be possible for the first half of Sunday with more widely scattered showers in the afternoon along with a decent amount of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a southwest breeze.

We'll have mid, summer-like temps this week with a few showers possible over the weekend. (KTTC)

A few thunderstorms will be possible next Tuesday as a cold front works its way through the region. We’ll have drier weather beyond that with a bit of a cool-down possible in the longer term as we approach the start of fall next Thursday. High temperatures will slowly fall off from the 70s to the 60s through the course of the upcoming week.

We'll have summer-like warmth this week. There will be a cool down next week as fall arrives late in the week. (KTTC)

