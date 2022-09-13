Rochester Pops Orchestra begins 8th season

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Pops Orchestra is beginning its eighth season. The first concert is on October 30th at 7 p.m.

Brock Besse is the artistic director and founder of the Rochester Pops Orchestra. He joined Midwest Access on Tuesday to chat about how you can be a part of the orchestra or how you can check out a show.

CLICK: To learn more, visit the Rochester Pops Orchestra website.

