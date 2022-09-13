Rochester clothing store expands charitable work

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester clothing store that gives back to the community is expanding and aims to help even more people.

The Wear Local Clothing company launched last year with the goal to give 50% of net profits back to businesses that were struggling due to the pandemic, raising $30,000 for them.

The store moved into a larger space off at 525 6th Ave NW in Rochester. In addition to the retail space, it has a screen printing machine and an embroidery machine, so people can see how the merchandise is made.

“I want people to have an experience when they are here,” Owner Ryan Froh said.

Froh said it seems like businesses are bouncing back, he’s changing his focus to helping children in need.

He said he’s been talking to members of the community and he’s realizing how much of a need there really is, especially for necessities like food and clothing.

“Growing up, I didn’t have too much in high school,” he said. “I lived on my own when I was 18, so I had to go to school, go to work and go back to the apartment to make sure rent was paid for. It was big thing for me, so that’s why I want to mentor kids. I want to help them in anyway possible.”

Froh is also looking to set up an internship for children who want who want to learn more about how to start a business.

For more information, visit the Wear Local website.

