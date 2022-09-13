Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City

Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.(Bull Stock Media)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.

Police say in a news release that Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City after he got into an argument with a woman he had been dating.

Allen died at a hospital. PBR commissioner Sean Gleason says Allen went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider.

Police arrested LaShawn Denise Bagley, a 21-year-old woman, on suspicion of murder. It’s unknown if Bagley had an attorney.

