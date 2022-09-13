Olmsted County residents can now get COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County residents now have access to COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters.

According to Olmsted County, these updated vaccines are designed to give people broad protection against COVID-19 which include components of the original virus strain and the Omicron variant.

On August 31, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for use as a single booster dose at least two months after completing primary or booster vaccination.

People who recently had a COVID-19 infection may delay getting the vaccination by three months from symptom onset or positive test.

Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters can be administered regardless of what type of primary series or booster you have gotten in the past. The main considerations are as follows:

People 12 and older can receive the Pfizer bivalent booster.

People 18 and older can receive the Moderna bivalent booster.

Timing must be 2 months after your primary series or most recent monovalent booster.

Olmsted County Public Health Services

OCPHS will hold vaccination clinics Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 2100 Campus Dr. SE in Rochester. The clinic is limited to 600 slots, so registration is required.

Registration details:

Clinic passcode: New1

A registration link is available on the Olmsted County COVID webpage. The Pfizer vaccine will also be available at this clinic.

Mayo Clinic

COVID-19 booster vaccinations for area patients can be scheduled at:

41st Street Center Professional Building in Rochester on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mayo Family Clinic in Kasson on Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patients can use Patient Online Services or call their local primary care appointment office to schedule an appointment.

Olmsted Medical Center (OMC)

Olmsted Medical Center will be offering three Saturday COVID-19 booster clinics at the Rochester Northwest clinic at 5067 55th Street NW in Rochester. The vaccine provided at these clinics will be the latest version from Pfizer which offers protection against the newest omicron versions, called BA.4 and BA.5. This updated COVID-19 booster is for patients who have completed the primary series. Appointments are required; there are no walk-in vaccination appointments.

Dates and times of the booster clinics:

September 17, 2022 – 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

September 24, 2022 – 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

October 1, 2022 – 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

How to schedule a vaccination appointment:

Call 507-292-7300.

Schedule an appointment using OMC MyChart.

Eligibility

Patients ages 12+ and who have completed primary COVID-19 vaccine series.

Local pharmacies

Many pharmacies are also providing the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters. You can find a location on the MDH Vaccine Finder website.

