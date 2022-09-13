Motorcycle crash causes life-threatening injuries

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A motorcyclist and his passenger have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Goodhue county.

The crash happened just after 7:30pm Monday night on Highway 52 and County Road 1, just north of Hader.

State troopers say 67-year old Bruce Mcallister of Eyota was heading north when he lost control of the bike and stopped in the median.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital.

His passenger, 53 year-old Sylvia Martinez-Johnson was taken to Regions Hospital.

Authorities say Mcallister was not wearing a helmet but his passenger was.

The condition of the two is currently unknown.

