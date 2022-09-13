Interstate closure near Austin, traffic rerouted

I-90 closed near Austin, MN
I-90 closed near Austin, MN(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is getting reports of I-90 traffic being rerouted east of Austin. No word on what is causing the road closure, but a ladder truck could be seen at an overpass.

It appears to be a mental health crisis, but that has not been confirmed. KTTC has also not confirmed if it is west or eastbound lanes. This closure was around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

