Health tips with Rochester Athletic Club

Exercise tips, yoga class(Rochester Athletic Club)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The fitness director with the Rochester Athletic Club, Steve Boring, joined Midwest Access Tuesday. He spoke about physical activity, proper nutrition and sleep.

Here’s what he had to say:

Physical activity: 30 minutes per day at a minimum. Walking is a fantastic way to start moving more. Strength training is for everyone, and the most up-to-date research we have shows that strength training brings with it innumerable benefits. Easy ways to increase strength at home could be doing workouts with bands, jugs of water, etc. More than 300 minutes of physical activity every week shows even more benefits.

Proper nutrition: base meals and snacks around protein first. Calories are a unit of measure, but not all calorie sources are the same. Opt for real food as often as possible, and stay well hydrated. Especially going into the fall when the weather starts to cool, it’s easy to forget to drink. Build a better relationship with food, and if you have a bad day of eating don’t punish yourself…tomorrow is a new day!

Sleep: is probably one of the hardest for most of us. Try for 8 hours per night. Try to avoid caffeine later in the day, try not to be on your cell phone or screen too close to bedtime. One trick is to set an alarm to get ready for bed—the body likes structure!

If you would like to learn more about fitness, learn more from the Rochester Athletic Club here.

