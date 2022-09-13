Former MasterChef contestant previews chili challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Shari Mukherjee was a contestant on Season 10 of MasterChef. She lives in Rochester and will be judging a chili challenge for the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester on Thursday, September 14.

Shari graciously joined Midwest Access Tuesday, and she shared more about her time on MasterChef and what she is doing now.

Here is her recipe shown on Midwest Access:

1 3/4 cups flour

1 1/4 cups yellow cornmeal

1 tablespoon baking powder

1-2 tablespoon hot honey (may sub regular honey)

1 teaspoon kosher salt (sub 1/2 teaspoon regular table salt)

2 cups milk

3 tablespoon oil (canola or grapeseed)

2 eggs

Mix dry ingredients in a large bowl and then add the honey, milk, oil, and eggs. Whisk well to combine. The batter may still be a bit lumpy, but that’s ok!

Grease waffle iron and cook, according to manufacturer’s instructions, until done.

Serve with chili on top. Garnish with sour cream, chives, cheese, and microgreens if you have them.

Note from the chef: “I just filmed a video making a cheesy chili cornbread waffle (mixing it all together) and it was so good! A great way to use up leftovers but keep it interesting!”

Shari Instagram

Shari Blog

Shari Tiktok

Chili Challenge:

Thursday, September 15th

4:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza

Get Tickets Here

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.