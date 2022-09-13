Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday marked the start National Direct Support Staff Recognition Week.

The week is meant to recognize and show appreciation for the work of providers who are supporting individuals with disabilities.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton made an official proclamation Tuesday and urged residents to honor and thank direct support staff.

“The direct support professional is one of the fastest growing positions in America in terms of demand,” Norton said. “And yet, low wages and demographic trends are creating a growing shortage of direct support professionals are leading to burnout and increased turnover.”

According the The National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals, it’s been talking to members of Congress to address the high turnover rate and wage increases.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.