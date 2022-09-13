CAUGHT ON CAM: 78-year-old woman knocked out by escaping bookstore robber, police say

A retired paramedic and nurse found herself being treated after she was knocked down at a Barnes & Noble. (SOURCE: WABC)
By Kemberly Richardson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT
NEW YORK (WABC) – A 78-year-old woman suffered a concussion after being knocked unconscious by an escaping bookstore robber.

Susan Eisenburg is a retired paramedic and nurse. She said she never imagined she’d be a patient.

The woman said she was knocked unconscious as a robber bolted from a Barnes & Noble bookstore. The incident was caught on camera.

“I know things happen,” Eisenburg said. “I didn’t expect to be one of them, especially not going into Barnes & Noble.”

She said she couldn’t remember much of the event.

“I remember walking in, and I remember the ambulance,” Eisenburg said.

Once she saw the security footage, she said it filled most of the blanks.

“Holy crap, now I know what happened to me,” she said. “I didn’t know if I made it in the first door or the second door. I had no clue. I just remember reaching for a door.”

Cameras captured the suspect lurking around a display filled with figurines. Police said he slipped two in a bag, and when an employee asked to take a look, he bolted for the exit and slammed right into Eisenburg.

The 78-year-old woman hit the ground hard and was smacked in the head and knocked out.

“It’s just scary to me that I don’t remember everything that happened,” she said. “Thank God for the police department.”

The whole ordeal, she said, threw her for a loop.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

When asked what she thought about him, Eisenburg said “you don’t want to hear my response.”

Eisenburg suffered a concussion in the incident. Police said the value of the stolen items was $35.

