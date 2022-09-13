Business react to Roller Disco move to South Broadway downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Downtown Alliance’s (RDA) second annual Roller Disco is going to look a little different this year. After a successful first year, the event is expanding to a bigger part of town to fit more skaters.

On October 7 and 8, the southbound lane on Broadway Avenue South will be transformed from a busy roadway into a classic roller rink.

Last year, around 10,000 people showed up for the event at Peace Plaza.

“People had started picking that [roller skating] up again during the pandemic and so everyone was so excited to come out for that last year,” RDA executive director, Holly Masek said.

But because of the large number of skaters, RDA decided to move the rink to the southbound lane on Broadway Avenue South which can fit more people than Peace Plaza.

“We love the visibility of this location. We don’t get to do a lot of things for this side of town, so it’s nice to try something new,” Masek said.

Several business owners along South Broadway say they’re excited to see more events on their side of downtown.

“I think anything that we can do to bring people out on this block. I think it’s a big deal,” Threshold Arts director Naura Anderson said.

“One of the things that excites me about having Roller Disco on this block is the energy that will be brought to newer businesses downtown,” Treedome co-owner and Roller Disco producer Maggie Panetta said.

Many of Rochester’s recent events have been held at Peace Plaza like, and some South Broadway business owners say they’re excited to see some more action on their side of downtown.

“The type of energy that Thursday’s brings to 1st and 3rd, we hope will be brought to South Broadway,” Panetta said.

“It gives the event the opportunity to grow and hopefully will introduce new people to what we have going on at Threshold Arts,” Anderson said.

RDA is working closely with its Broadway neighbors to bring people to all parts of downtown.

“To have them really support where they’re located and where we are located is really awesome,” Panetta said.

Roller Disco kicks off on Friday, October 7 from 4-10:30 p.m. and starts again on Saturday, October 8 from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

