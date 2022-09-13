Body found near area Mankato man went missing

The family of a missing 20-year-old from Mankato says his body was found in Glenwood Pond Monday morning.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The family of a missing 20-year-old from Mankato says his body was found in Glenwood Pond Monday morning.

Mahki William Nave’s last known whereabouts were at a party on Agency Road Saturday morning.

“He’s crazy, he’s funny, he’s the friendliest person I’ve ever met,” Mahki’s sister Deja Blomgren said.

“We know that he was at a friend’s house and he took a rideshare to the party with a couple of friends,” added Ann Coughlan, Mahki’s sister-in-law.

His loved ones say he disappeared sometime around midnight and 2 a.m. and was never heard from since.

“He could be blackout drunk and he would find his way home. He always goes home,” Blomgren said.

The party, on the 600 block of Agency Road, was near a ravine area leading to the small body of water. It’s where Nave’s phone last pinged, and where authorities started their search.

“I don’t know why he was over here,” Blomgren said.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Monday, a family member told KEYC News Now the search came to an end when police found Nave’s body in the water.

But they’re still seeking answers about what happened.

“We’ve heard a lot of theories, but nothing has been confirmed yet,” Coughlan said.

Some missing person flyers were distributed with an incorrect phone number on them. Nave’s family asks anyone with information to call 911.

