Athlete of the Week - Carter Holcomb, Mayo Football

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – So far this season no one has been able to stop Carter Holcomb.

“It’s been a great start to the season so far, couldn’t have done it by myself for sure takes a lot to be able to let the QB through the ball,” Carter Holcomb said.

Through two games Mayo’s star receiver has madden like numbers.

15 receptions for 332 yards and four touchdowns no one has been more excited than his coach and dad Donny Holcomb.

“It’s really been a blessing not only to be able to watch Carter, but to have both my sons and be able to be alongside them through sports is pretty cool,” Donny Holcomb, Mayo Head Football Coach said.

Last year it was older brother Cayden in the wide receiver one spot now with him and a few other key players graduated, Carter has be come the go-to guy.

“He’s been somewhat in the shadow of his older brother and the other kids that he’s played up with for a number of years. I think he’s taken that responsibility of making sure that he does his job and when he’s able to make a play he’s going to make a play,” Donny Holcomb said.

And that’s exactly what he’s done.

“It’s the type of pressure that I like. I like having that pressure that like I’m a guy that they throw the ball up to or something like that,” Carter Holcomb said.

Showing his on field talent and his off field growth.

“He has great body control. He’s able to run really crisp routes, he has great leaping ability to be able to go up and get a ball and then he has good speed too,” Donny Holcomb said.

You see as much as he’s a go-to player, he’s a go-team guy.

“I go to the team because I couldn’t do it without every other guy. It takes every guy to put there heart all out onto the field,” Carter Holcomb said.

It’s why despite the number he still feels he has a lot to improve.

“For myself it is to help out the team as best as I can, play my role and for the team you know make it farther than we did last year.”

