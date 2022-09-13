Above normal temps arrive for the midweek; Few rain chances possible over the weekend

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another quiet and cool night is in store for the region with high pressure in control of the Upper Midwest. Temperatures will settle into the low 50s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds will remain calm out of the south at 3-8 mph.

Temperature trend this week
Temperature trend this week(KTTC)

High pressure will continue to provide quiet and sunny conditions across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa on Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be above normal in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be breezy at times, out of the south, at 5-15 mph.

Rain chances increase as we move closer to the weekend, bringing the opportunity for isolated showers and storms late in the day Friday through early Saturday morning. Another round of isolated showers and storms is possible late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

A total washout is not expected for the weekend, a mix of sun and clouds is expected between rain events with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Monday looks to feature widespread sunshine and above-normal temperatures in the low 80s before isolated shower and thunderstorm chances return Tuesday.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

