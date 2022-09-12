Warmer, summer-like days ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a rather fall-like weekend, summer conditions are set to return for much of the upcoming week. However, conditions tonight will be on the cool side as overnight temperatures fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. Mainly clear skies are expected with calm west winds at 3-8 mph.

Temperature trend this week (KTTC)

Temperatures become more seasonal for Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s and mainly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Conditions will feel more like summer for the midweek as afternoon highs climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. Outside of a couple of clouds on Thursday, abundant sunshine is expected for the region.

Rain chances for the upcoming week will hold off until the late week and weekend with isolated showers and storms. The best opportunity for any rain in our area will be late Friday night into Saturday morning and then again Sunday morning.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

