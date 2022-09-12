Truck Driver Appreciation Week kicks off in Albert Lea

By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Truck Driver Appreciation Week kicked off Monday with a celebration in Albert Lea.

The celebration is at Trail’s Travel Center in Albert Lea from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. It’s hosted by C.H. Robinson, one of the largest logistics companies in the world.

C.H. Robinson employees, family and friends are invited, there is food, drinks and other gifts available.

Truck Driver Appreciation Weeks goes through Saturday.

Our Noah Caplan was LIVE from the event.

