Styx concert at Mayo Civic Center rescheduled to March

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The multimegamillion-selling rock band Styx will headline the rescheduled concert at Mayo Civic Center in March 2023.

According to Mayo Civic Center, the concert will be Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and online on Ticketmaster.

All tickets from the postponed show on May 6, 2022 will be honored for the rescheduled show. Tickets will remain as General Admission and are good for the dedicated GA area in the Arena.

Mayo Civic Center Box Office hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

