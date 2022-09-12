Semi truck rolled over on Hwy 52 near Hampton

Semi rolled over on Hwy 52
Semi rolled over on Hwy 52(Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A semi truck flipped over Monday morning on Highway 52 between Cannon Falls and Hampton.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to one lane as crews work to clear the crash scene.

The semi rolled over heading northbound on Hwy 52 and landed in the median.

The crash is located between 280th Street East and 222nd Street East.

There is no word on injuries.

