Scottish singer, actor Darius Campbell cause of death released

FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" musical in the Savoy Hotel in London on April 2, 2014.(Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP, File)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office released the cause of death for the international singer and actor Darius Campbell who was found dead last month.

Campbell, 41, was found dead in his Rochester apartment Thursday, August 11 at the Berkman Apartments located at 217 14th Ave. SW.

According to the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, Campbell’s cause of death is a result of the toxic effects of inhalation of Chloroethane and suffocation.

His death has been recorded as an accident.

Campbell first gained fame in 2001 after appearing on the British talent competition Popstars. A year later he was voted to the finals of the British music competition show, Pop Idol.

RELATED: Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

