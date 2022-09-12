Rochester church celebrates community with block party

Rochester church celebrates with block party
Rochester church celebrates with block party(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester church aimed to unite the community during a block party Sunday.

Hundreds of people came to enjoy food trucks, games and live music as Zumbro Lutheran Church held its first ever block party.

Church leaders said they wanted to throw the party to bring the community together in the name of peace and understanding.

“The goal isn’t necessarily to make everyone think the same way,” Pastor Rob Zahn said. “In fact, our goal is quite the opposite. It’s to bring people who think in all kinds of ways together for the purpose of helping each other, helping our neighbor, helping each other and being in the community. This is really all about us being a part of something that’s bigger than us.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Smith
Loved ones honor the life of Rochester’s Ethan Smith
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Investigation shows murder suicide in death of couple in Rochester
Semi flipped over, closing Hwy 52 North
Semi overturned on Hwy 63 and northbound Hwy 52 ramp
The athletes greeted fans at Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill in Albert Lea.
Former Vikings players greet fans in Albert Lea
MGN
Rochester man killed in Olmsted County crash

Latest News

Pine Island Community reflects on 9/11
Pine Island Community Remembers 9/11
Pine Island 9/11 ceremony
Pine Island community remembers 9/11
MGN
Rochester man killed in Olmsted County crash
MarioKart tournament
Gamers flock to Childhood Cancer MarioKart Tournament