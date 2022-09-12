Rochester church celebrates community with block party

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester church aimed to unite the community during a block party Sunday.

Hundreds of people came to enjoy food trucks, games and live music as Zumbro Lutheran Church held its first ever block party.

Church leaders said they wanted to throw the party to bring the community together in the name of peace and understanding.

“The goal isn’t necessarily to make everyone think the same way,” Pastor Rob Zahn said. “In fact, our goal is quite the opposite. It’s to bring people who think in all kinds of ways together for the purpose of helping each other, helping our neighbor, helping each other and being in the community. This is really all about us being a part of something that’s bigger than us.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.