Rochester Beacon Academy seeks solutions amid staffing shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Beacon Academy held an emergency meeting Sunday to address its current staffing shortage.

The academy is a charter school that specializes in teaching children who have difficulties with organization, socialization and sensory differences.

According to board member Deanne Breitenbach, the meeting was held to discuss solutions and possible candidates amid the recent resignation of the its executive director and special education director.

Breitenbach said there have been rumors that the school will close down if the positions aren’t filled, but those are not true.

“We’re not closing, we’re not going anywhere,” Breitenbach said. “We are in a challenging time right now, but so is everybody else. Finding good staff and people is difficult right now, but we’re confident. We’ve got a lot of really good leads and things will turn out just fine.”

According to Breitenbach, staff is willing to band together to help out with different responsibilities until the roles are filled.

She added the school is in good shape when it comes to finances, despite what some other rumors have indicated.

“I understand change is scary and that there’s a lot of concern, but we are working on solutions,” she said. “There are a lot of good resources out there for charter schools.”

The school currently has 77 students enrolled and Breitenbach said it can take up to 100.

For more information or to apply for a position, visit it’s website.

