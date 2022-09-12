Retired nurse saves baby’s life on flight: ‘I’m glad I was there’

The retired nurse says everyone came together to help after a 3-month-old infant stopped breathing during a flight. (WESH, SPIRIT AIRLINES, CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (WESH) - A retired nurse jumped into action and saved a 3-month-old infant who had stopped breathing during a flight.

Tamara Panzino was already in vacation mode 35 minutes into her Spirit Airlines flight Thursday night from Pittsburgh to Orlando.

“I was reading my book, not paying attention, had my ear buds in, and I heard a flight attendant say, ‘We have an infant not breathing,’” Panzino said.

Soon after, an announcement came over the speaker, asking if there was a doctor on board. Panzino, a retired registered nurse, got up and ran to the back of the plane to help the 3-month-old girl.

“I didn’t know what I was dealing with. I saw an infant. The head was back and blue lips, and my heart just dropped,” Panzino said.

Even though Panzino is retired, her years of nursing experience kicked in. A round of questions revealed the infant was just lying still when she stopped breathing.

“Gave daddy the baby, held it while I did a sternal rub, kind of an aggressive shake of the chest… trying to make it cry, take a deep breath,” Panzino said.

The group then moved to the front of the plane

“The baby’s color started looking better. I was so glad, but I kept shaking it aggressively,” Panzino said.

Panzino did not have to perform CPR and calls the response a team effort.

“Spirit Airlines had everything we needed right on board, and before we knew it, within a couple minutes, we were home free. The baby was going to be good. The color came back. I heard breathing sounds, a heartbeat. Total relief,” Panzino said.

She is pushing back on being called a hero.

“It’s not a hero thing. It’s a community coming together and everyone volunteering to do what their knowledge can help them do. I’m glad I was there,” she said.

After a day to decompress, Panzino was ready for her and her husband’s Caribbean cruise out of Port Canaveral over the weekend.

Spirit Airlines released a statement thanking Panzino and the crew for their quick response.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Rochester man killed in Olmsted County crash
Ethan Smith
Loved ones honor the life of Rochester’s Ethan Smith
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Investigation shows murder suicide in death of couple in Rochester
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
A newborn child in North Carolina received the world’s first partial heart transplant.
‘Owen was in the best hands’: Newborn baby receives world’s first partial heart transplant

Latest News

The first members of the public will have the chance to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II when...
Scotland remembers Queen Elizabeth II
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
Public gets chance to view queen’s coffin in Edinburgh
The retired nurse says everyone came together to help after a 3-month-old infant stopped...
3-month-old baby who stopped breathing on flight saved by retired nurse
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child