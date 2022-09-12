Missing autistic child, 5, found dead in waterway near home

Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.
Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A missing 5-year-old child in Florida was found dead near his home, according to officials.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Dahud Jolicoeur was autistic, nonverbal and couldn’t swim.

During a search, investigators found Dahud dead in a waterway about a block from his home.

The sheriff’s office is asking for thoughts and prayers for the family.

Further details were not given.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Rochester man killed in Olmsted County crash
Ethan Smith
Loved ones honor the life of Rochester’s Ethan Smith
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Investigation shows murder suicide in death of couple in Rochester
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
A newborn child in North Carolina received the world’s first partial heart transplant.
‘Owen was in the best hands’: Newborn baby receives world’s first partial heart transplant

Latest News

Closing arguments are scheduled Monday for R. Kelly and two co-defendants in the R&B singer’s...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly is predator who used fame to abuse minors
Semi rolled over on Hwy 52 near Hampton
Semi truck rolled over on Hwy 52 near Hampton
Semi crash on Highway 52 near Hampton
Semi crash on Highway 52 near Hampton
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin