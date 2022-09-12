Legal Assistance of Olmsted County hosts a night in Monte Carlo

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Legal Assistance of Olmsted County’s annual fundraiser will be held at The Rochester Art Center and Patio this year on Friday, October 14, 2022.

There will a cocktail hour and chef’s Italian charcuterie board at 5:00 pm.

The pasta bar will be open from 6:00-7:30 pm, and drinks will be available at the cash bar.

Driftless Jazz Ensemble will, once again, provide the background music to help you enjoy the evening while you support LAOC by bidding on silent and live auction items.

The live auction will begin at 7:00 pm.

More details about the event here!

