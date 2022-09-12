KTTC launches new show ‘Midwest Access’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are exciting to be launching our new show, “Midwest Access.”

The show premieres Monday, September 12 at 4 p.m. and will air weekdays on KTTC. It will also be re-airing Tuesday through Friday at 1:00 p.m. on the CW.

“Midwest Access” is an hour long show that will feature many talented people in the Midwest who can resonate with the audience. There will be cooking tips, health tips, fitness tips and ideas on where to take vacations in this part of the country, among many other things.

“We are so excited to bring you something new at 4 p.m. during the week. We hope it’s the burst of energy you are looking for in your afternoon,” host Kamie Roesler said.

For instance, in the first week, former Masterchef contestant Shari Mukherjee will be joining “Midwest Access.” There will often be local performers LIVE on the show. As well as guests who can teach us a thing or two about everyday life.

Department of Transportation Public Engagement, Communications Director Mike Dougherty will be joining us for a recurring segment focusing on travel tips. Do you have trouble navigating a roundabout? How about zipper merging? He has answers for you on “Midwest Access.”

Each show will bring information that impacts you!

You will see the KTTC team in a lively, fun setting throughout the show whether in studio, out on our weather patio or on location at a community event.

We hope you will join us weekdays from 4-5 p.m. on KTTC.

