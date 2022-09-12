Dogs Downtown returns to Peace Plaza this weekend

Dogs Downtown
Dogs Downtown(RDA)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dogs Downtown is returning to downtown Rochester this Saturday, September 17, 2022.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Peace Plaza.

Dogs Downtown is presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance and Subaru of Rochester and is packed with new and returning activities and vendors.

People are encouraged to bring their dogs and participate in all the activities.

Activities include the following:

  • Free dog caricature artists
  • Pop-up dog park
  • Agility course
  • Ball pits
  • Live music by Room for Gray - 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • Dogs Downtown photo booth
  • Free giveaways
  • Dogs Downtown t-shirts for sale

Vendors include the following:

  • Altra Federal Credit Union
  • Ann Wagaman, pet photographer
  • AT&T
  • BACB Unleashed Bakery
  • Barkuterie Box
  • Leashes and Leads’ Barky Bus
  • Black Swan Real Estate
  • Bleu Duck Truck
  • Central Bark
  • Companion Acres
  • Coonhound & Foxhound Companions
  • Doberman Rescue
  • Grand Champion Animal Massage
  • Hilger Houndz
  • iHeart Media
  • Jon Kittleson Dog Portrait Art
  • KTTC TV
  • Minnesota Bassett Rescue
  • NutriSource Pet Foods
  • Olmsted Medical Center
  • Pet Butler
  • Petco
  • Pooches and Palomas
  • Rochester Pet and Country Store
  • Scheels
  • Small Dog Rescue
  • Subaru of Rochester
  • Winona State University, Rochester

For more information click here.

