Dogs Downtown returns to Peace Plaza this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dogs Downtown is returning to downtown Rochester this Saturday, September 17, 2022.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Peace Plaza.

Dogs Downtown is presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance and Subaru of Rochester and is packed with new and returning activities and vendors.

People are encouraged to bring their dogs and participate in all the activities.

Activities include the following:

Free dog caricature artists

Pop-up dog park

Agility course

Ball pits

Live music by Room for Gray - 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Dogs Downtown photo booth

Free giveaways

Dogs Downtown t-shirts for sale

Vendors include the following:

Altra Federal Credit Union

Ann Wagaman, pet photographer

AT&T

BACB Unleashed Bakery

Barkuterie Box

Leashes and Leads’ Barky Bus

Black Swan Real Estate

Bleu Duck Truck

Central Bark

Companion Acres

Coonhound & Foxhound Companions

Doberman Rescue

Grand Champion Animal Massage

Hilger Houndz

iHeart Media

Jon Kittleson Dog Portrait Art

KTTC TV

Minnesota Bassett Rescue

NutriSource Pet Foods

Olmsted Medical Center

Pet Butler

Petco

Pooches and Palomas

Rochester Pet and Country Store

Scheels

Small Dog Rescue

Subaru of Rochester

Winona State University, Rochester

