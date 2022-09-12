Cool and fall-like today; warm, summery sunshine returns this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The bright and mild weather we enjoyed for the bulk of the weekend is hanging around to start the work week today as pesky clouds have given way to abundant sunshine and cool, crisp, early fall conditions. Those clouds were a product of the slow-moving storm system that brought rain to the area early in the weekend before it drifted into northern Indiana. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the low 70s. A cool north breeze will reach 15 to 20 miles per hour until early this evening.

After a clear and chilly night that will feature the third consecutive round of low temperatures in the 40s, we’ll enjoy a day filled with warmer sunshine on Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny skies under high pressure that will be drifting in from the northwest. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-70s with a light southwest breeze.

Warm air will continue to build northward into the region for the remainder of the week, even though clouds will slowly thicken from Thursday into Friday as a storm system slowly approaches from the Plains. We’ll have high temperatures in the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday with mid to upper 70s on Friday when a few spotty rain showers will develop ahead of that storm system.

We’ll have a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday along with some sunshine and a gusty south breeze as that storm system passes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. A few leftover showers will be possible, mainly early on Sunday with high temperatures for both days in the mid-70s.

