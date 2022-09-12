Boys & Girls Club of Rochester reveals new community mural in gymnasium

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester mural
Boys & Girls Club of Rochester mural(Boys & Girls Club of Rochester)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester partnered with Families First of Minnesota to reveal a new community mural its gymnasium at The Place.

According to the announcement, a grant was awarded by the Greater Rochester Arts & Cultural Trust and the Boys & Girls Club was able to work with locally renowned muralist, Maggie Panetta to create a 200-square-foot mural guided by the theme “Healthy Lifestyles”.

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester mural artist
Boys & Girls Club of Rochester mural artist(Boys & Girls Club of Rochester)

Panetta is part owner of Treedome creative studio and she led workshops with Club youth to brainstorm what Healthy Lifestyles look like to them at The Place.

Panetta integrated the kid’s input into her final work, which is a colorful mural that displays movement and creativity.

More than 150 youth will benefit from this mural on a daily basis at The Place.

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester mural
Boys & Girls Club of Rochester mural(Boys & Girls Club of Rochester)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Rochester man killed in Olmsted County crash
Ethan Smith
Loved ones honor the life of Rochester’s Ethan Smith
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Investigation shows murder suicide in death of couple in Rochester
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
A newborn child in North Carolina received the world’s first partial heart transplant.
‘Owen was in the best hands’: Newborn baby receives world’s first partial heart transplant

Latest News

Downtown Rochester
DMC announces first recipients of Main Street Grant funding
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Feathered resident stirs up conversation in Zumbrota
Residents say that the guinea hen has been around town for about a month and they really enjoy...
Guinea Hen in Zumbrota
Cirque Italia
Cirque Italia coming to Rochester this week