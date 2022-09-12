Boys & Girls Club of Rochester reveals new community mural in gymnasium

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester partnered with Families First of Minnesota to reveal a new community mural its gymnasium at The Place.

According to the announcement, a grant was awarded by the Greater Rochester Arts & Cultural Trust and the Boys & Girls Club was able to work with locally renowned muralist, Maggie Panetta to create a 200-square-foot mural guided by the theme “Healthy Lifestyles”.

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester mural artist (Boys & Girls Club of Rochester)

Panetta is part owner of Treedome creative studio and she led workshops with Club youth to brainstorm what Healthy Lifestyles look like to them at The Place.

Panetta integrated the kid’s input into her final work, which is a colorful mural that displays movement and creativity.

More than 150 youth will benefit from this mural on a daily basis at The Place.

Boys & Girls Club of Rochester mural (Boys & Girls Club of Rochester)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.