Bear crashes 2-year-old’s birthday party, eats cupcakes

A large black bear showed up to a 2-year-old's birthday party and helped itself to some cupcakes. (Source: Robert Durst)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) – An unexpected guest crashed a 2-year-old’s birthday party in Connecticut last weekend.

A large black bear showed up and helped itself to some cupcakes.

Laura Durst was having a party for her 2-year-old son when the bear popped up behind a guest and sniffed her.

Springing into action, some of the adults grabbed the children and took them into the garage. Some guests got into their cars and honked their horns, while others continued yelling at the bear to scare it away, but the bear was unfazed.

The bear made its way to the dessert table and began snacking.

Durst says the party guests ended up waiting inside the house until the bear left on its own.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Rochester man killed in Olmsted County crash
Ethan Smith
Loved ones honor the life of Rochester’s Ethan Smith
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Investigation shows murder suicide in death of couple in Rochester
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
A newborn child in North Carolina received the world’s first partial heart transplant.
‘Owen was in the best hands’: Newborn baby receives world’s first partial heart transplant

Latest News

Closing arguments are scheduled Monday for R. Kelly and two co-defendants in the R&B singer’s...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly is predator who used fame to abuse minors
Semi rolled over on Hwy 52 near Hampton
Semi truck rolled over on Hwy 52 near Hampton
Semi crash on Highway 52 near Hampton
Semi crash on Highway 52 near Hampton
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin