American Legion Riders presents Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office $1K for K-9 fundraiser

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – The American Legion Riders presented the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) $1,000 towards its K-9 fundraiser Sunday.

According to WCSO, the check was presented after a 9-11 tribute at the Decorah Fire Department.

American Legion Riders presents check to WCSO (WCSO)

The funds will be used for WCSO’s current K9′s, McCoy & Rooster, and also for equipment, training and other ongoing expenses to keep the K-9 program thriving for years to come.

The American Legion Riders also presented a donation to Thunder Rode, who was also included in the fundraising event.

The K-9 fundraiser was organized and sponsored by American Legion Riders. KVIK Radio and other businesses and individuals also donated to the fundraiser.

