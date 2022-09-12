American Legion Riders presents Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office $1K for K-9 fundraiser

American Legion Riders presents check to WCSO
American Legion Riders presents check to WCSO(WCSO)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – The American Legion Riders presented the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) $1,000 towards its K-9 fundraiser Sunday.

According to WCSO, the check was presented after a 9-11 tribute at the Decorah Fire Department.

American Legion Riders presents check to WCSO
American Legion Riders presents check to WCSO(WCSO)

The funds will be used for WCSO’s current K9′s, McCoy & Rooster, and also for equipment, training and other ongoing expenses to keep the K-9 program thriving for years to come.

The American Legion Riders also presented a donation to Thunder Rode, who was also included in the fundraising event.

The K-9 fundraiser was organized and sponsored by American Legion Riders. KVIK Radio and other businesses and individuals also donated to the fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Rochester man killed in Olmsted County crash
Ethan Smith
Loved ones honor the life of Rochester’s Ethan Smith
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Investigation shows murder suicide in death of couple in Rochester
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children
A newborn child in North Carolina received the world’s first partial heart transplant.
‘Owen was in the best hands’: Newborn baby receives world’s first partial heart transplant

Latest News

Semi rolled over on Hwy 52 near Hampton
Semi truck rolled over on Hwy 52 near Hampton
Semi crash on Highway 52 near Hampton
Semi crash on Highway 52 near Hampton
Boys & Girls Club of Rochester mural
Boys & Girls Club of Rochester reveals new community mural in gymnasium
American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge Gala
American Cancer Society hosts Rochester Hope Lodge Gala