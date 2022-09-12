American Cancer Society hosts Rochester Hope Lodge Gala

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The American Cancer Society’s Board of Ambassadors is hosting the annual Rochester Hope Lodge Gala this month.

According to American Cancer Society, this year’s Hope Lodge Gala will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Hilton Downtown Mayo Clinic Area Hotel.

There will be live and silent auctions and the event will honor cancer survivors and caregivers.

Guests will also have the opportunity to give directly to the Sandra J Schultz American Cancer Society Rochester Hope Lodge, where patients and their caregivers stay at no cost while undergoing lifesaving treatment.

More information can be found here.

