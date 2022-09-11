Warming temperature trend this week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet evening is ahead for the region as cloud cover increases and temperatures once again fall into the 40s overnight. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

Conditions will still feel a bit like fall as we start the new work week on Monday with afternoon highs in the low 70s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day with light north winds at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will warm and become more seasonal on Tuesday, reaching the mid-70s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the south at 3-8 mph.

Conditions will feel more like summer by the midweek as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday looks to be mainly sunny while Thursday will feature more clouds than sun.

Following a rather dry week, rain chances move back into the region Friday night, staying isolated for Saturday with additional chances possible Saturday night and Sunday.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

