Rochester man killed in Olmsted County crash

By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was killed Saturday in a crash in Olmsted County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, 36-year-old Rick Jay Hutton of Rochester was traveling south on Hwy 52 Saturday shortly before 10 p.m. on his 1984 Honda motorcycle when he collided with a 2018 Chevy Traverse that was traveling northbound on Hwy 52.

Hutton was killed. The driver and the passenger of the SUV were not injured.

Minnesota State Patrol, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Chatfield Police Department, Chatfield Ambulance and Mayo One all assisted on the scene.

