Pine Island community remembers 9/11

By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of Pine Island Community members gathered to remember the September 11th attacks Sunday.

The community members came together to remember, reflect and honor the nearly 3,000 victims who died in the September 11th terrorist attacks.

They also recognized also the first responders who risked their own lives to save others.

There was a moment of silence, and people gave speeches.

“Even on the local level, you can implement programs to provide support, emotional support for your first responders, fire fighters and law enforcement,” Pine Island Mayor David Frise said. “I’m proud to say that Pine Island has done a fantastic job in moving in that direction. You’re starting to see a lot of other small communities provide that support.”

There were numerous 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in the area, including in Rochester, Austin, Eyota and Austin.

