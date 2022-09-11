Gamers flock to Childhood Cancer MarioKart Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some area gamers are putting their skills to the test for a good cause in the fourth annual Crushing Koopas & Childhood Cancer MarioKart Tournament.

Saturday, dozens of kids and their families gathered at the Mayo Civic Center to play some MarioKart on the Switch. There were sixty competitors between the kids and adults brackets.

Along with MarioKart, kids also participated in a hula hoop competition, face painting and balloon animals. There was also a silent auction with more than seventy items.

All of the money raised is going to the local non-profit Super Herber Bros Foundation that raises money for families with children undergoing medical treatment.

“There’s at least five kids here that are in active treatment or childhood cancer survivors so seeing them smiling and having a good time including my son is one of the best parts of the whole event. Just to get them out of the hospital, out of the pokes and prods and the chemotherapy and the nausea and all that stuff,” Super Herber Bros Foundation founder Andy Herber said.

