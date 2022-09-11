Fourth annual Med City Art Festival draws crowd

By Darian Leddy
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s time to unleash your inner artist at the fourth annual Med City Art Festival.

On Saturday, dozens of artists gathered downtown at Peace Plaza to promote and sell their art. Twelve more vendors signed up for the event, but were deterred by the rain earlier today.

There were artists selling paintings, coasters, jewelry and books.

There were also a number of interactive pieces community members could help create with the help of some local artists. Folks could create their own paintings, add doodles to a community art project and even paint the outside of a car.

The event was sponsored by SEMAC bank, Mayo Clinic and Rochester Downtown Alliance.

“I think that one of the main goals is to educate people about art, to demystify that the arts is only for the talented. Art is having fun. It’s doing things that are creative, you have fun doing it and you feel accomplished after you’ve finished,” Med City Art Festival organizer Ivete Martinez said.

The festival continues Saturday night with a play put on by Absolute Theatre at the Châteaux theater at 7. It’s an improv play where the actors received their roles only a few days ago.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Smith
Loved ones honor the life of Rochester’s Ethan Smith
Murder suicide indicated by investigation
Investigation shows murder suicide in death of couple in Rochester
Semi flipped over, closing Hwy 52 North
Semi overturned on Hwy 63 and northbound Hwy 52 ramp
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
The athletes greeted fans at Bleachers Sports Bar and Grill in Albert Lea.
Former Vikings players greet fans in Albert Lea

Latest News

MarioKart tournament
Gamers flock to Childhood Cancer MarioKart Tournament
Med City Art Festival draws crowd
Med City Art festival draws crowd
Rochester Fire Department hosts women's expo
Rochester Fire Department hosts women's expo
Harry Buck passes away
Founding director of Quarry Hill Nature Center passes away