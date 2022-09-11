Fourth annual Med City Art Festival draws crowd

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s time to unleash your inner artist at the fourth annual Med City Art Festival.

On Saturday, dozens of artists gathered downtown at Peace Plaza to promote and sell their art. Twelve more vendors signed up for the event, but were deterred by the rain earlier today.

There were artists selling paintings, coasters, jewelry and books.

There were also a number of interactive pieces community members could help create with the help of some local artists. Folks could create their own paintings, add doodles to a community art project and even paint the outside of a car.

The event was sponsored by SEMAC bank, Mayo Clinic and Rochester Downtown Alliance.

“I think that one of the main goals is to educate people about art, to demystify that the arts is only for the talented. Art is having fun. It’s doing things that are creative, you have fun doing it and you feel accomplished after you’ve finished,” Med City Art Festival organizer Ivete Martinez said.

The festival continues Saturday night with a play put on by Absolute Theatre at the Châteaux theater at 7. It’s an improv play where the actors received their roles only a few days ago.

